Conor McGregor is currently healing up after suffering a horrific leg injury at UFC 264 and it appears that the Irishman is using his time out of action to develop a new way of fighting.

‘Notorious’ was in attendance at Bellator 275 in Dublin on Friday and spoke with Keelin McNamara of LowKickMMA about his recovery process and the evolution of his fighting style.

“I feel nice and strong, for sure,” McGregor said. “It’s getting there day by day. I’m advised to take it easy, but I’m definitely feeling (better). You know, I’m shadowboxing a lot and I’m figuring out what way (to fight). I’m developing a style.

Conor McGregor Looks Back On His Trilogy Of Fights With Dustin Poirier

“If I look at the first fight with (Dustin) Poirier, it was the perfect blend between boxing and acrobatic martial arts. You know, the spinning attacks and the clean boxing,” McGregor said.

“The second fight was a little more straight boxing, there was no kicks. The third fight was a little bit more acrobatic martial arts and no boxing. So, I want to go back and blend them back together.

“It’s about finding that balance,” McGregor continued. “Rent is due every day (and) every day is a lesson. We build and we get better. I’m happy with my ground strikes from bottom. I think people are going to start respecting different aspects of my game. My shots from the bottom, my shots from top. I have many different styles of fighting. So, we’ll get there for sure. It’s a marathon, not a sprint. There’s been a lot achieved but a lot still to go and I’m excited for that. I’m excited to go for my fans.

