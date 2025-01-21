Ex-UFC star provides update on Nick Diaz after trip to retreat center: ‘It’s painful watching’

Former undisputed UFC welterweight championship challenger, Jake Shields has provided an update on Nick Diaz’s current situation after the Stockton native confirmed he had visited a “retreat center” in Mexico in recent weeks, following his removal from a UFC 310 return against Vicente Luque last month.

Diaz, a former interim and undisputed welterweight challenger under the umbrella of the organization, was twice booked to return against perennial contender, Luque last year — most recently on the main card of UFC 310 in Las Vegas.

However, in the weeks ahead of the rescheduled clash, Nick Diaz was replaced by Themba Gorimbo in a pairing with Luque — after bizarre footage emerged of the veteran appearing to burn grass on the sidewalk outside a business premises, with many fans and pundits voicing their concern for the Californian’s mental health.

And in recent weeks, the former WEC and Strikeforce gold holder provided an update on his own situation, revealing he has visited a “retreat center” in Mexico, and planned to train Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu with a former opponent during his visit to the region.

“[I’m] out here in Mexico,” Nick Diaz said in the video posted. “At a little retreat center over here with the chefs and all that. [I’m] gonna hit up this jiu-jitsu gym they have out here somewhere. This guy Clark Gracie, I beat him in the U.S. Open way back when we were kids. He’s got his own gym out here, so I’m gonna go and try to jam that place up.”

Jake Shields provides update on condition of UFC star Nick Diaz

And providing another update on the condition of close friend and training partner, Diaz, former UFC title chaser, Shields admitted that while the former was “doing a lot better” — his current condition was still “painful watching” for those around him.

“He’s (Nick Diaz) doing a lot better,” Jake Shields told The Overdogs Podcast. “I’m not going to get into anything personal with him. But he had some stuff that’s been going on for a little while and he’s finally heading in the right direction. So I’m hopeful for Nick because he’s like a brother of mine, one of my best friends.”

“Life’s tough sometimes, ups and downs, and things can happen,” Shields continued. “Nick was dealing with something and I think he’s headed in the right direction [and] I haven’t felt that way in a long time. I finally feel a lot better about that situation. We’ll see you know, time will tell because I’m] so close to him so it’s painful watching you know someone struggle with some things. But I think he’s going to be finally better.”