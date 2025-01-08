Nick Diaz confirms visit to retreat center amid UFC 310 fight exit: ‘I’m out here in Mexico’

Off the back of his withdrawal from a UFC 310 return, veteran favorite, Nick Diaz has provided an update on his current state, revealing he is visiting a “retreat center” in Mexico, after fans and pundits expressed their concern for the Stockton veteran who was pictured burning grass outside a business on a sidewalk in a bizarre video posted on social media.

Diaz, a former former welterweight title challenger and the elder brother of fellow fan favorite, Nate Diaz, was slated to snap his hiatus from action last month in a welterweight clash against perennial contender, Vicente Luque.

🚨NEW: A video of Nick Diaz, by himself, shirtless in public, trying to light a random piece of grass on fire has surfaced online ahead of his MMA return against Vicente Luque on Dec. 7. 👀



Thoughts on this video surfacing shortly after his fight with Luque got announced? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/lVZZuZoFb8 — Parry Punch (@ParryPunchNews) November 10, 2024

However, in the weeks ahead of the pairing, the promotion confirmed the pairing between Diaz and Luque had been scrapped, with the Brazilian-American going on to fight Themba Gorimbo on short-notice, turning in a devastating knockout win in the process.

The shelved pairing marked the second occasion this year alone Nick Diaz was slated to make his return to the Octagon, after a pairing with the previously mentioned, Luque was but to the side ahead of a UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi, with travel issues provided as the reason for the failed showdown.

Nick Diaz confirms trip to “retreat center” amid UFC 310 fight exit

And amid concern for his mental state as well as potential drug use, Diaz provided an update on his current condition, revealing he is currently in Mexico at a “retreat center”, where he then plans to partake in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu with former grappling opponent, Clark Gracie.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

“[I’m] out here in Mexico,” Nick Diaz said in the video posted. “At a little retreat center over here with the chefs and all that. [I’m] gonna hit up this jiu-jitsu gym they have out here somewhere. This guy Clark Gracie, I beat him in the U.S. Open way back when we were kids. He’s got his own gym out here, so I’m gonna go and try to jam that place up.”

Sidelined since making a scrutinized return to action back in 2021, Diaz featured in a makeshift middleweight rematch against former welterweight champion, Robbie Lawler on the main card of UFC 266.

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez – USA TODAY Sports

And attempting to score his second career win over the now-retired, Lawler — whom he stopped with a brutal 2004 knockout win, Diaz was finished via third round TKO by the ex-champion.