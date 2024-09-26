Ex-UFC star Muhammad Mokaev dubs himself ‘Highest-Paid flyweight in the world’ after Brave CF return

Former UFC flyweight contender, Muhammad Mokaev has claimed he is the “highest-paid” flyweight fighter across the mixed martial arts world right now, having recently inked terms to return to his former stomping ground with Middle East-based organization, Brave CF.

Mokaev, a former top contender under the banner of the UFC, departed the Dana White-led promotion earlier this summer, despite riding an unbeaten run of seven straight wins, capped off by a close unanimous decision win over Manel Kape at UFC 304 in Manchester.

And recently inking a new deal with Bahrain-based promotion, Brave CF earlier this summer to make his return to mixed martial arts competition — amid continued links to both transitions to the PFL (Professional Fighters League) and Bellator MMA, Mokaev claims he is now the most well-paid flyweight combatant in mixed martial arts.

Muhammad Mokaev brands himself best paid flyweight fighter in the world

“Highest paid flyweight fighter in the world right now without holding the title @bravemmaf,” Muhammad Mokaev posted on his official X account. “But of course my goal is come back to UFC because it is the number 1 promotion in the world right now!”

Highest paid flyweight fighter in the world right now without holding the title @bravemmaf



But of course my goal is come back to UFC because it is the number 1 promotion in the world right now! pic.twitter.com/qVMIFNMmS5 — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) September 25, 2024

Boasting an unbeaten 13-0(1) professional record, Mokaev had landed notable other victories over the likes of Charles Johnson, Cody Durden and former championship challengers, Tim Elliott and Alex Perez during his short run with the UFC.

Maintaining his hope to compete in the UFC following his departure from the organization after completing his contractual obligations earlier this summer, British contender, Mokaev claimed he would make it up to promotional officials by even offering to compete for free in another Octagon appearance.

“I said to Hunter Campbell, whatever I’ve done at the hotel, I’m ready to pay for that and fight my next fight in the UFC for free,” Muhammad Mokaev told MMA Junkie. “Whatever trouble I make, I think it’s unprofessional, but it’s something that was in my heart for a long time – I had to get rid of it. And I think I’ve taken a big lesson. I want to come back to UFC and hopefully, I will be back.”