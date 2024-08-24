Muhammad Mokaev joins Brave CF again following axing from UFC

Unbeaten flyweight contender, Muhammad Mokaev will once more showcase his talents under the banner of Middle East-based organization, Brave CF — with the flyweight star signing on the dotted line for a second go round with the promotion following his unceremonious exit from the UFC.

Mokaev, a former top-contender inside the Octagon, made his final walk with the organization in a grudge fight against fellow flyweight contender, Manel Kape at UFC 304 at the end of July, landing a unanimous decision win in a controversial judging win in Manchester.

However, following his win, Mokaev confirmed he had completed his contractual obligations with the promotion, and despite noting his interest in reupping on a new deal, UFC CEO, Dana White confirmed a subsequent contract would not be offered.

Muhammad Mokaev inks contract with Brave CF following UFC exit

And in an official statement provided to MMA Fighting this evening, Brave CF confirmed that Mokaev — who competed under their banner between 2020 and 2021, had resigned with the organization.

“There has been an unjust persecution of his (Muhammad Mokaev) character and attempts to use defamation to feed personal vendettas, and is evidently clear that there are no clear reasons as to why the best athlete in the world cannot compete,” Mohammad Shahid, Brave CF president said in a statement. “Ths is not what the sport is all about, and for BRAVE CF to have him back is fantastic, and he now can become a voice for all these challenges. Not only that, his return solidifies our ethos to have the best fight the best irrespective of any other variable, be it creed, sex, color, or marketability.”

The HOTTEST free agent of MMA is BRAVE!🔥



As announced exclusively on the #BRAVECF86 broadcast, Muhammad "The Punisher" Mokaev is back home!🔝@muhammadmokaev pic.twitter.com/Sx09WKPQZb — BRAVE Combat Federation (@bravemmaf) August 24, 2024

“We would like to welcome back Muhammad Mokaev, an undefeated superstar, who is an amateur legend, with two IMMAF (International Mixed Martial Arts Federation) world titles, and someone who has proven to be the best flyweight in the world, with no losses to his amateur or professional record. This is a very exciting time of Brave CF.”