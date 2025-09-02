Ex-UFC Champ Miesha Tate “I might be leaning towards not” Fighting Again

Miesha Tate has done a tremendous amount in the sport of mixed martial arts with the former Strikeforce and UFC champion unsure of her future in fighting. It was recently revealed that Tate has one more fight on her current UFC contract but isn’t totally certain if she will fight out that contractual agreement or not.

This was discussed on the JAXXON Podcast when ‘Cupcake’ was addressing her current status in the UFC with Tate saying,

“I’m not officially done. I still have a fight on my contract. I wouldn’t fight more than one more time. I’m not looking to re-sign. I think just one more, if that. But I haven’t decided for sure. I might be leaning towards not.”

The 39-year-old also put the kibosh on any future boxing bouts but Tate did have a certain openness to potential grappling opportunities. The former UFC bantamweight champion did express a certain level of openness to competing in submission grappling, under the newer UFC BJJ banner, but even then Miesha Tate did express that she was getting a bit older and had some uncertainties.

Miesha Tate and her recent body of work in the UFC

Miesha Tate has now fallen short in three of her last four with her last bout taking place in May of this year. Tate clashed with Yana Santos at UFC on ESPN 67 that saw the former lose to the latter via unanimous decision. That setback in Des Moines, Iowa marked a return to the cage for Tate after close to a year and a half outside competition but her pursuit came up fruitless in the rigid binary of a win or a loss.

The single victory that Tate has notched in this recent four fight stretch came in December 2023 when Miesha Tate finished Julia Avila by way of submission.