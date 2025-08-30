Ex-Luke Rockhold Foe on Darren Till bout at Misfits Boxing 22 “he’s suited well for boxing”

Luke Rockhold prepares to throw down under Queensberry Rules this weekend with a former UFC title challenger and one of Rockhold’s past MMA opponents has weighed in on that fight. Rockhold vs. Till will see the two men headline Misfits Boxing 22 on August 30th, with both vying for the MFB bridgerweight title this Saturday.

Keith Jardine appeared on Bowks Talking Bouts recently to discuss the experience of writing and directing his own film ‘Kill Me Again’ and touching on some big moments from his days as an MMA fighter. One of those notable moments from his career as a mixed martial artist was when he fought eventual UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold under a promotional banner Rockhold also held a middleweight strap under, Strikeforce.

When giving his overview of this Rockhold versus Till boxing contest, Jardine said,

I saw Darren Till when he fought ‘Cowboy [Donald Cerrone]. I was there because Jodie [Esquibel] was fighting. I don’t know how good he is. I know Rockhhold is super, super sharp and has great precision. Like he’s suited well for boxing. He’s a hell of an athlete, and he’s not going to get tired. That kind of thing.”

Luke Rockhold and the story of his Keith Jardine fight

Luke Rockhold and Keith Jardine did battle on January 7th, 2012, in a contest that the latter stated he didn’t remember. ‘The Dean of Mean’ mentioned this in the same BTB interview referenced above, where he described the pursuit of cutting down to 185 pounds as one of the dumbest things that Jardine has ever done.

Jardine felt like it would revitalize his career as someone who battled a who’s who of light heavyweights and felt a move to middleweight would open up a fresh crop of potential matchups for him. But cutting the weight made him ‘get old real quick’ to use Jardine’s operative wording, and the Rockhold clash was ultimately his penultimate fight in MMA.

Keith Jardine was contending for the Strikeforce middleweight title then held by Luke Rockhold but the latter would end up dispatching the UFC veteran in the waning seconds of the bout’s opening stanza with a torrent of strikes.