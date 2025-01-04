Ex-UFC Champ Jamahal Hill Fires Back at Fans for Being Called An Excuse Maker “D*ck Riding Haters”

Sweet Dreams’ Jamahal Hill has had a challenging year as a former UFC champion. After having vacated the title and losing to Alex Pereira, the US-born Hill is struggling with the MMA community as he is labeled an excuse maker.

Jamahal Hill Fires Back at MMA Fans

Michigan’s Jamahal Hill won the UFC light heavyweight title in early 2023 against Glover Teixeira. He then later vacated the title due to a severe shoulder injury. Upon his return, at UFC 300 in April of 2024, he lost via first-round knockout to ‘Poatan‘ Alex Pereira.

In an interview, Hill explained his memory of the loss:

“I stopped. And you can see Alex Pereira continues to close the distance on me. I understand it was a cold moment, he got hit in the nuts. He pushed it off and then he came. And it wasn’t a groin strike. “Him closing the angle on me while I’m trying to check and make sure he is good and things like that… I should have peeped it, caught onto and protected myself against. But, if Herb Dean could’ve done anything, I would’ve liked to have had a more clean and better reset. I think that that would’ve been one thing I would’ve liked to see differently. “[Herb Dean] stepped behind me, so he wasn’t exactly in my line of sight when he gave the go ahead signal. I did hear the fight, but it was a little late.”

He also added that he isn’t trying to make excuses, instead, he is explaining his loss and is focusing on working back into title contention. Today on X, a Tweet got under his skin. It asked, who is the biggest excuse maker in the sport. Some fans named Colby Covington and others named Jamahal Hill, and Hill responded.

“Yet nobody can name the excuses they are claiming I’m making!!! Y’all are just dick riding haters that want to feel like your on the level of somebody you can’t fw in any aspect of life!! … I was tagged 20x by dick riding bitches like yourself … You fags stay on my dick and can’t stop mentioning me.”

Hill will next be facing the former division champion Jiri Prochazka on January 18 at UFC 311.