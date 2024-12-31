Jamahal Hill buries UFC lightweight veteran in bitter spat: ‘I’ve made money than you’

Former undisputed light heavyweight, Jamahal Hill has engaged in another new spat — this time hitting out at veteran lightweight staple, Michael Johnson ahead of his return to action at UFC 312 in the new year.

Hill, who returns on January 18. — features against fellow former undisputed champion, Jiri Prochazka in a bid to earn himself a title grudge rematch with arch-enemy, Alex Pereira in the coming months.

Sidelined since taking main event honors against the Brazilian earlier this year in the main event of UFC 300, Illinois native, Hill was ruled from another high-stakes pairing at UFC 303 in June, in a pairing with the surging, Carlos Ulberg, until injury ruled the Contender Series from the matchup during International Fight Week.

Jamahal Hill hits out at Michael Johnson in brutal tirade

Engaging in a spat with the above-mentioned, Pereira during a chance encounter at the UFC Performance Institute earlier this month — in which the latter offered a pair of boxing gloves to Jamahal Hill in a bid to settle their differences there and then, Hill has now hit out at recent UFC Orlando winner, Johnson in a tirade on his social media.

Gang u a b*tch and you one of the biggest clowns and p*ssy’s on the roster,” Jamahal Hill posted to Michael Johnson on his official X account. “They [the UFC] keep u around to get slept by debut fighters!!! I’ve made more money than you and you been here 3x as long so I would expect you to know the money game! Find out what it is when I’m on that time frfr.”

Gang u a bitch and you one of the biggest clowns and pussy’s on the roster. They keep u around to get slept by debut fighters!!! I’ve made more money than you and you been here 3x as long so I would expect you to know the money game! Find out what it is when I’m on that time frfr https://t.co/LTkGUOHRH3 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) December 31, 2024

Without a win since snatching the vacant light heavyweight title on short-notice in January of last year on enemy territory in Brazil, Hill became the first product of DWCS to win Octagon spoils with a unanimous decision win over former champion, Glover Teixeira.