Ex-Navy SEAL David Goggins escalates feud with Sean Strickland, reveals DMs sent to the former UFC champ

David Goggins is done with all the trash-talking and video messages.

Earlier this week, the former U.S. Navy SEAL and ultramarathon runner found himself in a fiery feud with former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland. It all seemingly started with ‘Tarzan’ shared a video of him pummeling a Navy SEAL during a five-round sparring session.

Strickland has also made some disparaging remarks regarding the SEALs in the past, suggesting that not a single member of the elite military unit could hang with him in the gym for a single day.

That prompted Goggins to issue a challenge to the outspoken superstar, inviting Strickland to train with him for one of his infamous ‘Hell Week‘ camps.

Since then, the two have gone back and forth on social media, but little action beyond that has been taken. Reaching out one more time, Goggins agreed to step inside the cage with Strickland if ‘Tarzan’ could make it through three days of his brutal training regimen that pushed Tony Ferguson to the limit.

David Goggins just CALLED OUT Strickland



Claims if Strickland does 3 days of training with him, he will do 3 rounds of sparring 🥊😳 pic.twitter.com/1cX8sVUGD8 — Kenny Okoye🇳🇬 (@TruthfulUfcFan) July 12, 2024

“This is my last video about this. Sean Strickland, I know you’re doing all this for clickbait,” Goggins said in a video posted on Instagram. “We had a DM the other day, me and you back and forth. I was pretty much DM’ing you because you called me a bitch, talking about my military career, and going out here like you said in your DM and trying to be a clown. You’re an MMA fighter and also you’re a comedian. “I’m not much of a comedian at all. I’m an old-school man, bro. So you go out there calling people a b*tch and sh*t like that, saying no Navy SEAL can hang with your training. You were born in 1991 I believe. I was born in 1975. Talk about me being old, me being beat up. Once again, I know you’re trying to clickbait all this stuff, but I’m an old-fashioned man.”

From there, Goggins revealed a DM that he sent to Strickland which ‘Tarzan’ has not yet responded to.

“You have yet to respond to his, so at any time you want to train with me, I am ready to train with you,” Goggins added. “I am done with the videos. Ya’ll can keep on tagging me on TikTok and all this other sh*t… Sean, it’s in your court.”

Sean Strickland responds to David Goggins’ final challenge

It didn’t take long for Strickland to issue a response on social media, letting Goggins know that if he’s lookin’ to go, he’s not hard to find.