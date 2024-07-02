Video – UFC star Sean Strickland puts beating on former Navy SEAL in sparring session

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland sparred a former Navy SEAL at the gym and put a beating on him.

Strickland has been known for his intense sparring and went viral for the beatdown he put on streamer Sneako. Now, he decided to spar with a former Navy SEAL and he put a beating on him.

Sean Strickland putting an absolute beating on a former Navy SEAL in the gym today 😳 pic.twitter.com/EHKDnyGBfv — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) July 1, 2024

The Navy SEAL did not wear headgear and was getting beat up by Strickland as he was landing heavy shots to the Navy SEAL’s head who was turtling up against the fence.

After the video went viral, Sean Strickland took to social media to open up on his sparring session with the Navy SEAL.

So you guys it finally happened… I sparred a navy seal



But I got to know him after the blood and he's such a great guy. Everything I hate about special forces guys he's not..



You're on of the real ones.. dammit man that wasn't meant for you. Lol!!!!!! — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) July 1, 2024

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Sean Strickland Holding Out For Title Shot

Sean Strickland is coming off a decision win over Paulo Costa at UFC 302 back in June to cement himself as the No. 1 contender at middleweight.

Before the win over Costa, Strickland lost a controversial decision to Dricus Du Plessis to lose his middleweight title and because of that, he says he will be holding out for the title shot.

“Whittaker’s not next in line,” Strickland told James Lynch. “He fought a f*cking guy on a two-day notice. An unranked Dagi. He’s not next in line. I’m next in line. Whoever f*cking wins [the title fight], they’re f*cking fighting me. I beat Dricus, the world knows I’m next in line. The world knows it should be me f*cking fighting, but I’ll wait. I’m next in line. We’re bringing the belt back to Vegas.”

Strickland is 29-6 as a pro and before the loss to Du Plessis, he beat Israel Adesanya to become the middleweight champion in one of the biggest upsets ever.