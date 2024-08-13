Eric Nicksick Shares Glimpse of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Training: No Bulls***ing

Xtreme Couture head coach Eric Nicksick has given fans a glimpse into what it’s like to train with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

As we know, Eric Nicksick is one of the most prominent coaches in mixed martial arts. He’s well respected, he’s got a great personality, and he’s helped to guide Francis Ngannou and Sean Strickland to world titles in the UFC.

Another man who knows what it means to find success in this sport is Khabib Nurmagomedov. The star from Dagestan retired with a record of 29-0 and, in truth, it’s hard to imagine anyone surpassing figures like that at the elite level.

While he may not be actively competing anymore, Nurmagomedov is still heavily involved in MMA. From training to corner work, he has committed himself to bringing out the best in those around him. Most recently, he cornered his cousin Umar Nurmagomedov to victory over Cory Sandhagen.

In a new interview, the aforementioned Eric Nicksick gave an interesting insight into the training regime of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

⚡️🤝Extreme Couture's head coach, Erik Nicksick, shared what it's like to work with Khabib.



"When Khabib is running practices at the UFC PI… there is no music, no bull****ing."



🎥 @RedCorner_MMA ▫️ pic.twitter.com/MlUVXCMhx6 — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) August 11, 2024

Nicksick praises Khabib Nurmagomedov

“So when Khabib is out here in running practices over the UFC PI, I reached out and asked if it was okay if I came in and just sit around and watch and he’s like ‘yeah come through.’ And it was just very much, it’s very serious but very regimented,” Eric Nicksick said.

“There’s no music, there’s no bullsh*tting, they’re not there to talk with one another and joke around and it’s you’re there, and it’s work from the moment you step on the mat until the moment you’re off the mat,” he added.

Quotes via Sportskeeda

Everyone wants to see Khabib Nurmagomedov step back into the cage. Alas, even if that never happens, it’s good to know that what he brought to the sport is being passed down to the next generation.