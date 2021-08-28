What an incredible way in which to mint yourself as the new undisputed Invicta FC strawweight champion. Emily ‘Gordinha’ Ducote — renowned for her submission ability, launched a huge, thudding left high-kick less than three minutes into the opening round — dropping a stiff challenger, Danielle ‘Dynamite’ Taylor to the canvas, clinching 115lbs gold in the process.



Headlining the Shannon Knapp-led Invicta FC 44: A New Era card from Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kansas — American Top Tema Oklahoma staple, Ducote stole the headlines last night in her vacant championship pairing against Taylor — stunning the UFC alum with a brisk overhand right before resetting and landing a picture-perfect left high-kick, stiffening Taylor who collapsed on her back to the canvas, before wheeling away in celebration as the new undisputed Invicta FC strawweight queen.

With the victory, Ducote clinches her first major championship as a professional and improves to 10-6 professionally with the win, nabbing her second straight win following a prior unanimous decision win over former UFC contender, Juliana Lima.



Ducote is also a former Bellator MMA title challenger — twice dropping losses against former flyweight champion, Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, the second of which came in the promotion’s inaugural flyweight championship match.



Rounding out the card with a massive high-kick knockout victory, Ducote’s win came off the back of a co-headlining bantamweight title bout between Taneisha Tennant and Lisa Verzosa. Herself clinching the bantamweight crown, Tennant managed a largely comfortable unanimous decision win over the two-time title challenger, Washington native, Verzosa.

Invicta 44 Results:

Emily Ducote def. Danielle Taylor via first round (2:52) KO (high-kick)

Taneisha Tennant def. Lisa Verzosa via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, and 49-46)

Brogan Sanchez def. Emilee King via first round (4:28) submission (rear-naked choke)

Liz Tracy def. Jodie Esquibel via split decision (29-28, 28-29, and 29-28)

Serena DeJesus def. Lauren Mueller via split decision (28-29, 29-28, and 29-28)

Heland Peralta def. Cailtin Sammsons via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, and 30-27)

Marisa Messer-Belenchia def. Katie Saull via split decision (27-30, 29-28, and 29-28)

Natalie Salcedo def. Katie Perez via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-28, and 29-28)

Kayla Yontef def. Carlene Chandler via second round (3:13) TKO (punches)