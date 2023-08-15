The drama between tech billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg truly knows no end.

Over the last few days, things have taken a decidedly ugly turn after the Titan of Tesla delivered a heap of details regarding their high-profile clash, including suggestions that the bout will take place inside Italy’s legendary Colosseum and that the UFC will not have any involvement in promoting the fantasy fight.

Zuckerberg was quick to call bullsh*t on pretty much everything Musk stated and advised fight fans to disregard practically anything the Sultan of Space X says regarding the contest. That was before ultimately advising everyone that it was “time to move on” from discussing the fight as Musk had allegedly declined most of the realistic terms that Zuckerberg had approached him with.

MMA fans were ready to take the Facebook co-founder’s advice, and this writer would certainly be thrilled to never have to write about either of them ever again, but sadly, Elon Musk has no intentions of walking away quietly. In fact, the Telsa Motors CEO doubled down on his determination, threatening to show up at Zuckerberg’s home in Palo Alto to fight it out.

Elon Musk Once Again Targets Mark Zuckerberg on Social Media

Since then, Elon Musk has once again taken to his recently revamped platform in an attempt to further gaslight fans into thinking that Zuckerberg is the one dragging his feet on their proposed billionaire beatdown.

Fight Recap:



I joked on X about fighting Zuck



Zuck then said “SEND ME LOCATION”



Italy graciously offered a Colosseum



Zuck declined



I suggested his home as “safe space”



Tragically, he was ahem “traveling”



Is there anywhere he will fight?



https://t.co/gpcRLW49fv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 15, 2023

“I joked on X about fighting Zuck. Zuck then said “SEND ME LOCATION.” Italy graciously offered a Colosseum. Zuck declined. I suggested his home as “safe space.” Tragically, he was ahem “traveling.” Is there anywhere he will fight?,” Musk wrote on X.

Needless to say, Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg is beginning to turn into an even bigger circus than before, and patience is clearly beginning to run thin on the side of the Meta CEO who takes his martial arts very seriously. Unfortunately, Musk has seemingly used this as nothing more than an opportunity to make himself feel like a tough guy compared to a man who is actually out there training and competing.

Are you still holding out hope to see this social media smackdown go down or is it, as ‘The Zuck suggested, time to move on?