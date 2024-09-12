Elle Brooke Wants to Fist Men But It’s Illegal: “I can’t, unfortunately. I would love to, that’s my dream job.”

Elle Brooke’s “dream job” involves a bottle of KY and a man with a sense of adventure.

Okay, that’s not true, but we had you going for a minute.

On September 14, the part-time boxer and full-time influencer will return to the ring set to defend her Misfits Boxing middleweight championship against BKFC brawler Jenny Savage at the MF & DAZN X Series 18 card in Newcastle, England.

Ahead of their anticipated headliner, Brooke revealed during an interview with The Sun that she had once received a rather odd request from one her many of OnlyFans subscribers.

“I actually have people ask me to like punch them for so much money. And I’m like, ‘Do you know what? I’m in the wrong job, that sounds like way easier money than me getting punched. I can just beat up men. I’d love to do that. I actually looked into it and it’s also against the law. You can’t consent to, like, assault and battery, so I can’t, unfortunately. I would love to, that’s my dream job” (h/t Sportskeeda).

Elle Brooke Faces a Bare-Knuckle Savage in her next outing

Saturday’s scrap in the UK will be Brooke’s seventh career boxing match. Thus far, she is 4-1-1 with her most impressive performance coming against Andrea-Jane Bunker in January to win the MF middleweight strap. Brooke returned to the ring in May set to defend her title for the first time against former UFC and BKFC star Paige VanZant. After five hard-fought rounds, the bout was declared a split draw.

Both women were more than willing to run it back, but Brooke will have to deal with Jenny Savage first.

After amassing a 3-4 record in mixed martial arts, Savage made the move to bare-knuckle in 2020 and found moderate success under the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship banner, going 3-3 with KOs against Sheena Brandenburg and Nekah Dmitriyeva.

Her losses came against BKFC darlings Britain Hart and Taylor Starling. Saturday’s clash with Brooke will be her first traditional boxing match.