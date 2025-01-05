Elle Brooke Teases Her Return to the Ring For Next Bout After Paige VanZant Fight- Who’s Next?

Elle Brooke is a model and athlete in the influencer boxing scene. She is already plotting her next move inside the ring. Fresh off a split-decision draw against former UFC star Paige VanZant in May 2024, Brooke took to social media to ask her fans, “Who should I fight next?”

Brooke has built a reputation as a model and social media star, in addition to being a fighter in influencer boxing. Since her debut in 2022, the social media sensation has compiled a respectable boxing record with two victories by knockout. Her recent performance against VanZant showcased her growth as a boxer, highlighted by a stunning right-hand knockdown in the early rounds. Most recently, she defeated Jenny Clausius in a Misfits X DAZN series.

Balancing careers in modeling and combat sports, Brooke’s profession has been anything but conventional. She initially rose to fame as a top creator on OnlyFans, earning over £60,000 per month. Elle Brooke built a massive social media following, including over 3 million Instagram followers. Despite her modeling success, Brooke’s passion for boxing has driven her to make a name for herself in the ring.

“I see myself as a pioneer in influencer boxing, especially in the women’s division,” Brooke has said in past interviews.

With her callout for suggestions on her next opponent, speculation is already brewing. A rematch with Paige VanZant remains a possibility, given the competitive nature of their last fight. Alternatively, Brooke could face off against another influencer or a professional fighter looking to test her skills.

Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant

Who won Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant? In the end, it was judged a split draw. VanZant, UFC veteran making her professional boxing debut, showed resilience by recovering from the early knockdown. After five rounds of action, the judges’ scorecards were split. One judge scored the fight 48-46 for Brooke, another 48-46 for VanZant, and the third judge scored it 47-47, resulting in a split draw. As a result of the draw, Elle Brooke retained her Misfits Boxing women’s middleweight championship.

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

