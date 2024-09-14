Elle Brooke defeats BKFC brawler Jenny Savage to retain middleweight title: MF & DAZN: X Series 18 Highlights

Elle Brooke successfully defended her Misfits Boxing middleweight title against BKFC standout Jenny Savage in the MF & DAZN: X Series 18 headliner on Saturday.

Brooke applied pressure early and looked to be in complete control throughout the opening stanza. Brooke commanded the center of the ring and bullied Savage into the corner where she could unleash a barrage of jabs and body blows.

Savage looked to get her offense going in the second and landed a nice left right out of the gate. Still, it was Brooke controlling the pace and landing the more impactful shots.

Despite eating some big shots from Brooke in the third, including an especially nasty left hand, Savage appeared to gain some confidence during the round after landing a few solid strikes of her own. Savage’s best moments came in the fourth when she began to find her timing and landed her left hand at will. Brooke continued to bring pressure, but instead of cutting off the angles, she began following her opponent she allowed Savage to let her hands go and catch Brooke coming in.

With the fight potentially tied at 2-2, Brooke ramped up the aggression in the fifth and landed a nice right hand with 90 seconds to go. Savage fired right back with a left, followed immediately by another. With the clock running out, Elle Brooke unleashed a flurry of strikes but failed the land a knockout blow before the final bell sounded.

Official Result: Elle Brooke def. Jenny Savage via unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 48-47)

Check out highlights from Elle Brooke vs. jenny savage: