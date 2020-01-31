Edson Barboza Picks Tony Ferguson Over Khabib Nurmagomedov At UFC 249

Spread the word!













Edson Barboza has been giving his thoughts on the highly anticipated UFC 249 main event. Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will defend his belt against long time number one contender Tony Ferguson.

The 34-year-old Brazilian can give a better opinion than most having shared the octogen with both men previously. He first faced ‘El Cucuy’ in 2015. A fight of the night which Ferguson won by second round submission. Two years later he fought Nurmagomedov during his title tilt. Barboza again came up shoring being outpointed over three rounds, with nasty wrestling and ground and pound. Based off his past experiences with both men, Barboza gave his opinion on the fight when speaking with Helen Yee, he said.

“It’s going to be a great fight. Very excited for this one. It’s funny because sometimes I see the fight, I think about the fight and think it’s a good fight for Khabib. But at the same time, Ferguson is hard to fight. His style, he’s a little bit different with everybody.” (Transcribed by TheBodyLock)

Despite believing it’s a close fight, Barboza gives the edge the Ferguson.

“I think Ferguson because he’s a little bit better striker. He’s more creative. Everybody knows what Khabib is doing but he does it very well. Everybody knows but nobody can stop it. I feel Ferguson because he’s a little bit more creative, you never know what’s coming.”

Although he favours Ferguson, the Brazilian is very aware just how good Nurmagomedov is, especially on the ground.

“Both guys have power. I feel Khabib has a little bit more power, especially on the ground, he’s a little bit stronger. Like I said, some things Khabib is better, some things Tony Ferguson is better. It makes the match exciting.”

Is Edson Barboza right to favour Tony Ferguson in his fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 249?