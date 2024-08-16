Eddie Hearn explains spat with Turki Alalshikh regarding Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou fight

Matchroom Boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn has revealed why his infamous spat with Saudi adviser and budding boxing promoter, Turki Alalshikh blossomed – in direct response to last year’s infamous match between Tyson Fury, and former UFC star, Francis Ngannou.

Hearn, a high-profile promoter under the banner of Matchroom Boxing, claims his rivalry with Alalshikh stems from his rather unfavorable comments regarding the booking of a clash between former WBC heavyweight boxing champion, Fury, and former UFC heavyweight titleholder, Ngannou – which is slowly being squashed.

Eddie Hearn reveals spat with Saudi promoter, Turki Alalshikh

“I did one of the most stupid things I’ve ever done, but unfortunately if you ask me questions,” Eddie Hearn said on Cigar Talk. “I’m pretty honest. I really didn’t speak favorably about (Tyson) Fury – (Francis) Ngannou. He (Turki Alalshikh) is putting on this event, and there’s this big promoter who used to work with these other guys, now he’s slagg8ing off Fury – Ngannou. Slowly, I’m coming down the order of ‘Flavor of the Month’ with him (Alalshikh).”

Fighting Morecambe native, Fury back in October of last year in Riyadh, former heavyweight mixed martial arts champion, Ngannou suffered a controversial split decision defeat to the former over the course of 10 rounds – even scoring a stunning knockdown against the British fighter en route to defeat.

However, back in March, Ngannou took on Eddie Hearn’s posterboy, former two-time heavyweight world champion, Anthony Joshua in the Middle East – suffering a hellacious knockout defeat to the Watford star in his first knockout stoppage in professional combat sports.

Slated to make his return to mixed martial arts in October in Riyadh for his third round trip to the region, Cameroonian knockout ace, Ngannou is set to take on 2023 PFL heavyweight champion, Renan Ferreira in his first venture to the PFL SmartCage before the end of the annum.