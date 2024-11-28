Eddie Hearn Breaks Silence on Conor McGregor Partnership Amid Assault Case Fallout

British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn is assessing his current partnership with Conor McGregor following the Irish megastar’s recent civil suit.

Earlier this month, McGregor was found liable for the sexual assault of Nikita Hand at a Dublin hotel in 2018. McGregor never faced criminal charges for the alleged incident, but a High Court jury ruled that McGregor had raped her during the encounter in question and is forcing the UFC fighter to pay Hand more than $250,000 in damages.

While that may not seem like much for a man worth a reported $100 million, the trouble doesn’t stop there for McGregor.

After the ruling, ‘Mystic Mac’ has seen Proper No. 12 — the whiskey brand he sold to Proximo Spirits for $600 million in 2021 — drop him as a spokesman and multiple retail outlets throughout Ireland and the UK have discontinued selling products associated with McGregor, including his Forged Irish Stout.

Hearn Still assessing ongoing partnership with Conor McGregor

In recent years, Forged Irish Stout has sponsored several fighters such as Katie Taylor, Anthony Joshua, and Callum Walsh. The brand also has deals with both Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and Matchroom Boxing.

However, the latter may now be in danger after Hearn, the chairman of Matchroom, revealed that he’s currently looking over all the information before deciding on the future of his partnership with McGregor.

“Got to digest all the information which is coming out thick and fast, and obviously we have a responsibility to look at all our partnerships,” Hearn told Pro Boxing Fans. “We’ll do that over the immediate future and decide as a business what we’re going to do” (h/t Essentially Sports).

Conor McGregor has continued to deny the allegations levied against him and plans to appeal the court’s decision. Regardless of the result, it’s clear that the damage has already been done.