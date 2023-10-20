Eddie Hearn doubts UFC alum Francis Ngannou will even be able to Hurt Tyson Fury: ‘He can’t win a round’

Boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn gives Francis Ngannou little chance to even hurt Tyson Fury in their upcoming bout next weekend.

In just over a wee, Fury and Ngannou are set to do battle in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in what will be a ten round boxing exhibition. Ngannou is set to earn a a sizeable paycheque and it will be a great achievement following his departure from the UFC, however most people are giving him no chance.

Fury is the reigning WBC champion, the Englishman’s record stands at 33-0-1 and is unique talent with his mixture of size, speed and movement.

Eddie Hearn doubts Francis Ngannou

Talking to Boxing Social, Eddie Hearn discussed the upcoming matchup. While Ngannou is certainly a talented MMA fighter, the Matchroom Boxing promoter doesn’t think that this will matter and believes Francis Ngannou would even be able to compete past the halfway point.

“Whatever Tyson wants to do,” Hearn began. “If it’s fought at any kind of pace, I don’t feel like Francis Ngannou can physically do more than four, five rounds. I don’t mean that disrespectfully. They’re not used to that kind of fighting. I know MMA is still high intensity, but trust me, you’ll see. (H/T Boxing Social)

“Fury may play with him and just hold him up. If Fury wants to, he’ll stop him in the first round, no problem. If not, he’ll school him, get him to gas out and stop him on his feet.”

Fury’s chin is also one of note, taking everything that the hard hitting Deontay Wilder had to throw at him. Hearn says that Ngannou, who is known for his power, might not even be able to hurt Fury

“He can’t win a round. He can’t hurt him. He could actually put his chin out and let Ngannou hit him clean and it wouldn’t bother him, honestly. They’re not strikers like boxers.”

