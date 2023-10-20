Video – UFC blur out ex-Champion Francis Ngannou’s name from Kamaru Usman’s shirt in new Embedded episode

In another rather petty spat with former promotional heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, footage has emerged showing the production team for the UFC blurring out any mention of the Cameroonian knockout artist from a t-shirt worn by close friend and former welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman during a recent episode of Embedded ahead of UFC 294.

Ngannou, a former undisputed heavyweight champion under the banner of the UFC, is slated to make his return to professional combat sports later this month in Saudi Arabia, making a boxing debut against undisputed WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury in Riyadh.

The outing will come as Batié native, Ngannou’s first since he headlined UFC 270 back in January of last year, when he successfully unified the heavyweight titles in a unification win over former interim titleholder, Ciryl Gane.

Francis Ngannou infamously departed the UFC in January

Completing his contractual obligations officially last December, Ngannou would depart the UFC under his own volition back in January of this year, before inking a multi-fight deal with the PFL (Professional Fighters League), ahead of a return to mixed martial arts competition in the opening quarter of next year.

Leaving on acrimonious terms with the promotion, and leader, Dana White, in particular, the long-standing grudge held against Ngannou appears to be fully fledged, with production crew for the promotion blurring out a portion of a t-shirt worn by Usman ahead of UFC 294 during an episode of Embedded, which promoted Ngannou’s boxing debut against Fury.

The UFC blurred out Kamaru Usman's shirt that seems to have Francis Ngannou's name on it during Embedded pic.twitter.com/tWLshImRQU — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) October 19, 2023

Are you looking forward to Francis Ngannou’s boxing debut later this month?