J’Leon Love continues to stir the pot with MMA fighters, this time taking aim at ONE Championship star Eddie Alvarez.

The 33 year-old Love is a super middleweight boxer who has put together a 24-3-1-1 record throughout his career. While he hasn’t fought since getting knocked out by David Benavidez in March 2019, he has become more notable recently for serving as Jake Paul’s trainer. Love was in Paul’s corner when he knocked out Ben Askren, and rose to fame when cameras caught him in a confrontation with Tyron Woodley before the fight.

While there were preliminary talks to put together a fight between Love and Woodley, the former UFC welterweight champion has since signed on to face Paul himself. This left Love without an opponent and looking for a fight. He took to social media to claim that Alvarez had called him out recently, and claimed he did so because he was in need of money.

Not wanting to let Love set a false narrative, Alvarez was quick to respond.

Ill assume u added the wrong fighter here 🤑🤑🤑 I got plenty big guy … Talk about needing money ??, You got 10 Mouths to feed 🤣 . I’ll keep my fingers crossed you find yourself a fight purse 🙏🏼🙏🏼 , If I need my hands wrapped or a mitt guy next fight ,I’ll hyu, I promise . — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) June 1, 2021

Love was willing to admit that he may have tagged the wrong fighter, but didn’t take too kindly to the extra shots Alvarez threw in. However, ‘The Underground King’ didn’t appear too eager to engage in the Twitter spat.

Apology accepted 👍🏻 — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) June 1, 2021

The flames between the two were once again ignited when Alvarez agreed with a fan who said that Love wouldn’t fare too well against the MMA star in a cage.

Well boxing definitely pays much more then MMA. Especially on Showtime it’s much better then getting raped by Dana. 😂🤣 Eddie Al knows all about getting raped by Dana. Just ask him. — J'Leon Love (@JLeonLove) June 1, 2021

Your highest purse was a few hundred my man … why you keep talking about money . In you life long boxing career your still only worth shy of a Mil. Please stop , I am embarrassed for you . I made millions in my sport , Id made enough that Id gladly fight you for free in it — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) June 1, 2021

This of course ended up with Love officially offering to fight Alvarez in the squared circle. The former UFC lightweight champion declined the invitation, and left Love with a reminder of who would win in a real fight.

I mean if you want to jump in that ring with me we can make it happen. — J'Leon Love (@JLeonLove) June 1, 2021

We fight in rings ,cages ,circles and mats … Anywhere is just fine for us …. But We Really Fight !!! If you let 10 boxers out in a cell and 10 mma fighters Whose gonna live and whose gonna Die … Case closed . Take your gloves and shoes and shove them Up Your Ass !! pic.twitter.com/I4ZDZDUOAM — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) June 1, 2021

But, if Love is so desperate to get back into the ring, Alvarez does have a suggestion as to who Love can fight: his friend and fellow Philadelphian Ray Robinson.

If it’s boxing you want You @JLeonLove vs @RayRobinson147 sounds perfect to @ShowtimeBoxing . Rays been looking for easy work for the past few years . @KingGabRosado already beat you up , let another Philly dog finish you off . — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) June 2, 2021

