J’Leon Love continues to stir the pot with MMA fighters, this time taking aim at ONE Championship star Eddie Alvarez.
The 33 year-old Love is a super middleweight boxer who has put together a 24-3-1-1 record throughout his career. While he hasn’t fought since getting knocked out by David Benavidez in March 2019, he has become more notable recently for serving as Jake Paul’s trainer. Love was in Paul’s corner when he knocked out Ben Askren, and rose to fame when cameras caught him in a confrontation with Tyron Woodley before the fight.
While there were preliminary talks to put together a fight between Love and Woodley, the former UFC welterweight champion has since signed on to face Paul himself. This left Love without an opponent and looking for a fight. He took to social media to claim that Alvarez had called him out recently, and claimed he did so because he was in need of money.
Not wanting to let Love set a false narrative, Alvarez was quick to respond.
Love was willing to admit that he may have tagged the wrong fighter, but didn’t take too kindly to the extra shots Alvarez threw in. However, ‘The Underground King’ didn’t appear too eager to engage in the Twitter spat.
The flames between the two were once again ignited when Alvarez agreed with a fan who said that Love wouldn’t fare too well against the MMA star in a cage.
This of course ended up with Love officially offering to fight Alvarez in the squared circle. The former UFC lightweight champion declined the invitation, and left Love with a reminder of who would win in a real fight.
But, if Love is so desperate to get back into the ring, Alvarez does have a suggestion as to who Love can fight: his friend and fellow Philadelphian Ray Robinson.
