Eddie Alvarez Insists Dustin Poirier Rematch ‘Doesn’t Even Excite Him’

Although negotiations went back and forth at times, the UFC announced last night that a rematch between lightweight contenders Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier had finally been agreed upon for UFC on FOX 30 on July 28 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

The two first squared off at UFC 211 last May in Dallas, Texas, in what was shaping up to be a highly entertaining fight, but it was deemed a no contest after Alvarez landed an illegal knee in the second round.

Since then, Alvarez, the former UFC and Bellator champion, has picked up a victory over Justin Gaethje, while Poirier has stopped both Anthony Pettis and Gaethje. It appears to be the perfect time for a rematch between the two and fans have already begun to voice their excitement.

Alvarez, however, recently said that the bout doesn’t actually excite him:

“I think with a win over Dustin I get right in the title picture,” Alvarez said, per MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew. “There’s not too many guys in the division that excite me to fight. To be honest, Dustin doesn’t even excite me but he’s been winning, I respect him, and the UFC wants it to happen so I’m doing it. “I really only want to fight like, Khabib [Nurmagomedov] or fight someone like Nate [Diaz], a bigger name, a name that people respect, a name that a lot of people will think highly of. So they’re probably the only two guys that would do anything for me to up what’s going on in my career. Dustin, I’m not super excited about fighting him but I will.”

And as far as Nurmagomedov, who currently holds the undisputed 155-pound title, goes, Alvarez has a strong opinion on the Russian’s wrestling-based attack:

“This is what happens to fans during Khabib time (*feigns sleep*). *Snore* Seriously, I have video of Khabib’s fight and someone in the crowd sleeping,” Alvarez said. “Khabib’s fighting in New York and I have video of someone (*feigns nodding off*) dipping out. People are literally sleeping during Khabib time. When I tuck my kids in at night I say, “Okay guys, it’s Khabib time’ and they know it’s time to go to sleep. That’s what happens during Khabib time. Nobody gives a f**k about Khabib time. “I don’t care if you’re Russian. I love Russia. I fight more like a Russian than Khabib does. Russia loves me. I’ve been in Russia before. I fought in St. Petersburg. I fought for the Russian audience but I fought, I didn’t wrestle no one. Everybody goes to sleep during Khabib time.”

Do you expect Alvarez to get by Poirier in the rematch?

If he does, who should he meet next?