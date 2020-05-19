Eddie Alvarez Explains Why He Feels Conor McGregor Knocks Justin Gaethje Out

Spread the word!













Eddie Alvarez is predicting Conor McGregor knocks out Justin Gaethje should they face each other next.

Although Gaethje is expected to face Khabib Nurmagomedov in a title unification fight later this year, there is uncertainty in that regard especially with the former’s father in critical condition in the hospital.

Should Nurmagomedov be unable to compete later this year, another option for Gaethje is facing McGregor, who has already called to face him.

Alvarez Expects McGregor To Triumph In Striking Battle

Alvarez, along with Donald Cerrone, is one who has faced both McGregor and Gaethje. He suffered a second-round TKO defeat to the Irishman at UFC 205 back in November 2016. However, he defeated Gaethje via third-round knockout a year later.

And based on his overall experience with the pair, he believes the fight will only go one way should it happen.

“I think a knockout,” Alvarez told The Score when asked how he saw McGregor beating Gaethje. “I was able to catch him [Gaethje] quite a bit with punches, and you watch Dustin [Poirier] was able to box him a little bit.

“The thing with Justin, if I thought he would implement a ground game and he was going to go in there and take Conor down and put him against the cage and do what Khabib did, or do what I intended to do, if he was going to implement that game, I would say, ‘oh, Justin is going to do really well against him.’ But just standing for standing, like a stand-up fight which is what I feel like it’ll end up being, I feel like there’s just too many mistakes that Justin would make and Conor would be able to kind of capitalize.”

Do you agree with Alvarez?