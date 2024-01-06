Blonde Bombshells Ebanie Bridges and Paige VanZant Ready to ‘Break the internet’ with Epic Collaboration

Former IBF bantamweight champion Ebanie Bridges believes a collaboration between herself and UFC fighter turned bare-knuckle brawler Paige VanZant could break the internet.

Like VanZant, ‘The Blonde Bomber’ made a name for herself in the world of combat sports before seeing her star skyrocket through social media platforms and the popular subscription-based content site OnlyFans. Last month, Bridges surrendered her IBF title to Miyo Yoshida, but that hasn’t stopped her from seeking out new potential content partnerships. After proudly promoting Conor McGregor’s Forged Irish Stout on her torso during a recent weigh-in ceremony, Bridges is now teasing a team-up with one of the hottest names in the game, Paige VanZant.

In July, Bridges revealed that the pair were working to sort out a collaboration amid their busy schedules. “We were trying to organise it but she got really busy and I moved,” Bridges told her bustling fanbase on Instagram. “Hopefully we can get back on track because I would love to collab with Paige VanZant. That would be f*cking sexy.”

Ringing in the new year, the blonde bombshells once again teased a potential collaboration between them. After ’12 Gauge’ wowed fans with a series of stunning photos while wearing a pink maid’s outfit, Bridges heaped praise on her fellow fighter/model.

That prompted VanZant to ask her 3 million+ followers if they’d be interested in seeing her and the Australian boxer work together. She offered two options in a poll: ‘YES, I’ll die’ and ‘THAT WILL BREAK THE INTERNET’.

Bridges replied saying: “Needs to happen” – along with several suggestive eyes emojis.

Needless to say, fans of the two photogenic fighters lost their minds over the mere mention of a collaboration.

Ebanie Bridges and Paige VanZant remain as popular as ever despite recent struggles in the ring

Since walking away from the UFC in 2020, Paige VanZant has been vocal about the financial freedom she has gained as a content creator. ’12 Gauge’ previously noted that she had made more money on Instagram than she had getting punched in the face for a living.

She echoed similar sentiments during an appearance on Barstool Sports’ OnlyStans podcast where she revealed that she had made more money in 24 hours on OnlyFans than she had throughout her entire combat sports career combined.

VanZant spent seven years competing under the UFC banner, going 5-4 before trading in her four-ounce gloves for a pair of hand wraps. Signing a lucrative deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship immediately following her UFC exit, ‘PVZ’ has failed to secure a win in her first two appearances with the promotion.

Meanwhile, Bridges held the IBF bantamweight title for nearly two years, claiming the crown with a big win over Maria Cecilia Roman in March 2022 before surrendering the strap in December.