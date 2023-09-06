Ebanie Bridges may be the reigning IBF women’s bantamweight world champion, but she hasn’t seen a paycheck from her career as a professional boxer in nearly a year.

The ‘Blonde Bomber’ is currently riding a four-fight win streak with her last victory coming against Shannon O’Connell in December 2022. Ebanie Bridges earned a career-high $250,000 for her eighth-round knockout of O’Connell last year, but she has struggled to secure a fight since then. Thankfully, the heavy-hitting bombshell has found a way to keep herself financially secure through the popular subscription-based website OnlyFans.

“I’m in the top 0.1 percent of earners on OnlyFans,” Bridges told Lucky Block. “I haven’t had a paycheck from boxing since December f*cking 2022. So I suppose, thank f*ck for OnlyFans, otherwise I’d be working at f*cking McDonald’s or something in order to support myself over here. So, thank god for OnlyFans because it keeps me going and it keeps me being able to train at the gym full time, and saves me from not having to go get a second job. Because I’m not getting paid because I’m not boxing, it just helps me with my life, It helps me set up my future.

“God willing I have children, it helps set up their future,” she continued. “I think the people that judge me for OnlyFans and what I do on OnlyFans clearly haven’t subscribed because if they did, they wouldn’t be talking the sh*t that they talk. It’s exclusive content and you get to chat with me there and I enjoy it. I enjoy getting to know my fans. So people can complain as much as they want” (h/t MMA Mania).

Ebanie Bridges No Longer Needs Boxing to Survive, But Has No Intentions of Walking Away from the Sport

OnlyFans has been a saving grace for many female fighters. Recently, former UFC standout Paige VanZant revealed that her first 24 hours on the site generated more revenue than what she had earned in her entire UFC career.

Ebanie Bridges finds herself in a similar position, noting that with OnlyFans, she no longer needs to rely on a paycheck from her work inside the squared circle, but that won’t deter ‘Blonde Bomber’ from pursuing her dream of becoming one of the sports’ biggest stars.

“My priority right now is to bash some b*tches,” Bridges said. “I want to defend my belt because I’ve put my life on hold waiting to box. I can’t travel. I can’t eat, I can’t go home and see my family. I can’t do all these things because I’m in camp and always training, and always making sure I’m staying fit and ready, so I can get a fight. It’s very hard.”