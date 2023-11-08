Ex-UFC Star Paige VanZant makes more money in 24 Hours on onlyFans than in Her Entire Combat Sports Career

Paige VanZant is making way more money on OnlyFans than she ever did by getting punched in the face for a living.

Becoming a professional mixed martial artist in 2012, VanZant worked her way into the UFC where she showed a great deal of promise, earning three straight wins in her first year with the promotion. However, her success was not sustainable as ’12 Gauge’ went on to lose four of her last six. Despite that, the UFC was still interested in retaining her services as her star power on social media continued to grow.

Instead, VanZant decided to gamble on herself by leaving the UFC in search of greener pastures. Shortly after, PVZ landed a lucrative deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, making her promotional debut in 2021. Since signing on the dotted line, she’s only made two appearances with the promotion, both losses.

In the time since Paige VanZant has established herself as one of the top content creators on the popular subscription-based website OnlyFans. ’12 Gauge’ is essentially making money hand over fist, so much so that she reportedly earned more in 24 hours on the site than in her entire combat sports career.

“OnlyFans has definitely been my largest source of income, I would say combined, in my fighting career,” VanZant said while speaking with Barstool Sports’ Glenny Balls on the Only Stans podcast. “I think I made more money in 24 hours on OnlyFans than I had in my entire fighting career. Combined. Yeah.”

What Started Out as some scantily clad fun, became a massive x-Rated moneymaker for paige vanZant

After six years inside the Octagon and a huge presence on Instagram, VanZant decided to give OnlyFans a shot, charging potential subscribers $9.99 per month to see her like they never have before.

“I would say when I made the switch to — there’s a lot of stuff I’ve done in my career. I’ve been really fortunate in my career,” VanZan continued. Even outside of the UFC and out of fighting has been pretty successful. I’ve worked pretty hard in other industries and trying to cross over, I guess (to) a more mainstream personality.”

Initially, VanZant’s foray into becoming an online model was fairly innocent with her offering PG-rated content through her website, but a surge in demand and popularity led her down the path of OnlyFans where she now offers up some very NSFW content to her most loyal of supporters.

“I did extremely well. It was life-changing money. I did that for about two years,” she added before noting that influx is what persuaded her to join OnlyFans. “My content started very PG, I was doing everything like Instagram, plus a little bit extra,” she added.