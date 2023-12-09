Darren Till floored by Rapper Rubi Rose’s success on OnlyFans after crazed fan offers her 400k for a response

American hip-hop sensation Rubi Rose appears to have former UFC standout Darren Till reconsidering his career as a professional fighter.

In recent years, OnlyFans, a subscription-based site for content creators, has seen a massive explosion in popularity with athletes, celebrities, aspiring models, and adult entertainment workers looking to bolster their financial security, or in some cases, replace their employers altogether.

Born in Lexington, Kentucky, 26-year-old rapper Rubi Rose has seen her star rise immensely thanks to a gig on OnlyFans. Recently, she revealed some rather interesting offerings that garnered the attention of her two million followers on X.

Rose posted a text message exchange with one of her adoring followers, offering nearly $400,000 for a one-word response.

The reveal caught the attention of former UFC standout Darren Till, who was left floored by the insane offer.

“Does this baldy nugget know what kind of bird he could get for £400K? I am speechless,” he wrote in response.

— DT (@darrentill2) December 7, 2023

The fan, who Rubi Rose has saved in her phone as ‘Brandon weird OF fan,’ did not directly offer $400 thousand. Instead, he agreed to send her 10 Bitcoin said to be valued at nearly 400k. It’s far from the first time that the rapper has interacted with this particular fan. She previously shared a text exchange with ‘Brandon’ where his long drawn-out paragraphs caused some concern as they appeared to be somewhat hostile in tone.

“Tat my face on u so I know it’s real,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

— Rubi Rose (@RubiRose) December 5, 2023

Who is Rubi Rose?

For those over the age of 40, Rubi Rose first gained attention by appearing in Migos’ music video for their single Bad and Boujee. Around this time, she began regularly featuring on Twitch streams by YouTuber DJ Akademiks before kickstarting her own music career in 2018.

She signed with Hitco Entertainment and cameoed in Cardi B’s music video for her single WAP before releasing her first mixtape on Christman Day in 2020. It received mostly negative reviews.

After a hiatus from making music, she released her single Hood B*tch Aesthetic in October before going on tour with fellow-rapper Sexyy Red.