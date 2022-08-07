Exclusive | DWCS 48 winner Billy Goff reveals Dana White pep talk, argues Daniel Cormier is a better fighter than Jon Jones

Billy Goff signed with the UFC after winning Dana White’s Contender Series 48.

Coming off the biggest win of his career, Goff punched his ticket into the UFC after dispatching Shimon Smotritsky in the opening round by TKO. After a lackluster start to the show, week two really picked things up with an entertaining card that Goff opened on. Company president Dana White gave a pep talk to the fighters before the event and it seemed to have worked.

If you’re wondering what White told the participants, Goff shared it with us below.

DCWS 48 winner Billy Goff reveals Dana White’s pep talk

In an exclusive interview with LowKick MMA, Billy Goff revealed what Dana White told the contestants on the show to get them fired up before taking to the octagon.

“He had to restart it like three times because more fighters just kept walking in but it was a good speech,” Goff said. “One of the guys who was sitting next to me was getting all hyped up about it, and he loved it. He was cheering all the way back, when we go back to the locker rooms too. But I was the first fight, I was warming up. I didn’t care too much what he had to say. Nothing against him it’s just I gotta fight.”

“All he said basically was, ‘just come fight. You guys are the best in the world outside of the ones that are not ranked in the UFC. That’s why the matchmakers picked you. So, come fight. Show up ready to fight.’

“I always am. I’m always going to put on a fight. I’m never going to hang back and relax.”

Goff believes Daniel Cormier is better than Jon Jones

Goff made the case for Daniel Cormier to be a better fighter than Jon Jones. Cormier and Jones shared a heated rivalry and competed twice in the cage, with Jones coming out on top both times but not without controversy that overturned one of the rulings to a no-contest.

“DC, I think is one of the better fighters, even though people say he’s not as good as Jon Jones,” he added. “Personally, I think he’s better than Jon Jones, skill-wise because he’s so much shorter and has such a shorter reach and he’s still doing really well. He’s the better fighter.”