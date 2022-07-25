William Souza missed weight by a margin of over 10 lbs on Dana White Contender Series 47.

For the latest series of the popular mixed martial arts show, a total of 10 fighters took to the scales for the five scheduled bouts. There was one fighter who did not show up at the right weight, missing the mark by a considerable distance.

Dana White Contender Series’ William Souza misses weight by 10 lbs

William Souza had agreed to compete against Farid Basharat in a bantamweight contest that required both athletes to come in under 136 lbs with the extra pound allowance permitted in nontitle fights. However, Souza ended up coming in at 146 lbs, over 10 pounds more than his opponent, who made the limit.

He broke the record for the biggest weight miss in the history of the Contender Series, which was previously held by Victor Reyna who came in seven pounds over in 2019.

Willian Souza was 146 pounds for his fight … at *bantamweight* 😬



It’s unclear why Souza came in so heavy. There were doubts that the bout might not get sanctioned given the disparity in weight between the two competitors. The Nevada Athletic Commission ended up canceling the fight.

Dana White’s Contender Series 47 takes place Tuesday at the UFC Apex and streams on ESPN+.

Check out the complete Dana White’s Contender Series 47 weigh-in results below:

Ozzy Diaz (186) vs. Joe Pyfer (185)

Farid Basharat (136) vs. Willian Souza (146)*

Anton Turkalj (205) vs. Acacio dos Santos (201)

Dennis Buzukja (146) vs. Kaleio Romero (146)

Alessandro Costa (126) vs. Andres Luna Martinetti (126)

*Souza missed weight by 10 pounds; fight canceled.