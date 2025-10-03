Director Benny Safdie’s The Smashing Machine was released in theaters, following a highly anticipated buildup that dates back to Dwayne Johnson’s announcement of the film during a pre-fight press conference for UFC 244. The film lives up to expectations, showcasing what can easily be considered the best acting performance of Johnson’s career. His portrayal of Mark Kerr is a sight to behold. The sound mixing deservers to be praised as well. Every shot in felt, every crowd feels real.

Those familiar with the 2002 documentary of the same name may already know about the struggles Mark Kerr faced with substance abuse. However, this aspect was largely absent from trailers and promotional material. This leads to the realization that the film is not just about a fighter and his career, but about a man battling his inner demons while trying to support his wife.

Emily Blunt, as Dawn, Mark Kerr’s wife, shines in this performance. The most difficult conflict in this movie about an MMA fighter is not his physical battles in the ring but his emotional confrontations at home. It shows that an athlete’s greatest obstacle may not be the opponent in front of them, but the challenges behind closed doors.

MMA Meets Masterclass: Dwayne Johnson, Blunt, and a Cast That Delivers

Dwayne Johnson is easily the standout of the film. A true chameleon in this role, he is nearly unrecognizable. Emily Blunt takes the audience on an emotional rollercoaster and helps drive the film’s central conflict. UFC veteran and former Bellator two-division champion Ryan Bader makes his major motion picture debut as Mark “The Hammer” Coleman. It’s more than just a cameo—he delivers a meaningful and natural performance. UFC’s first heavyweight champion Bas Rutten returns to the big screen playing himself. In a unique technique similar to what the Safdie brothers used in Uncut Gems, where Kevin Garnett portrayed a younger version of himself, Rutten does the same here. With his natural charisma, Rutten steals nearly every scene he appears in.

For longtime fans of the sport, seeing MMA treated so seriously on the big screen is vindicating. Once spoken about in hushed tones and not fully legalized across the United States until 2015, MMA now takes center stage with one of the world’s biggest stars and one of Hollywood’s most promising directors behind it. At its core, this film is not just about fighting but about an addict’s internal struggle while chasing a dream, no matter how that pursuit may affect the people around him.

The Smashing Machine is one of the best films of the year and may even earn Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson his first Oscar nomination.