Dwayne Johnson’s shoe brand, Project Rock, is now the official footwear partner for the UFC in a historic deal.

Johnson announced the partnership on social media. The collaboration will begin this weekend at UFC 270, the UFC’s first pay-per-view of 2022.

Johnson has been seen at many UFC events over the years, most prominently at UFC 244 ahead of the historic BMF matchup between welterweights Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz. He was the centerpiece at the event’s ceremonial weigh-ins and also gave the winner, Masvidal the BMF belt after defeating Diaz.

The UFC partnership with Johnson comes at a time when the promotion’s sportswear brands are drastically changing. The UFC walked away from their deal with Reebok in 2021 and teamed up with Venom for fight kits.

Coincidentally, Reebok’s shoe deal with the UFC expired just last week. Johnson and the UFC rushed to make a deal over the last few days leading up to UFC 270.

The UFC also aired a promotional video at the beginning of their ceremonial weigh-ins, officially marking the partnership with Johnson and his company.

HISTORIC.

I’m honored & proud, my @ProjectRock is the OFFICIAL GLOBAL FOOTWEAR PARTNER of the @UFC 🌍

Starting this weekend at #UFC270 NGANNOU vs GANE, all athletes & teams will rep @ProjectRock footwear.

Engineered for the HARDEST WORKERS IN THE ROOM who WALK THE WALK.

~ dj 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/TInm2iwEz4 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 21, 2022

Johnson and UFC president Dana White have had a relationship for years, mostly stemming from their common business interests. Now, they’ll get a chance to work together on a large scale.

Johnson is arguably one of the biggest personalities in the film industry, fitness, and also in professional wrestling. He has become a worldwide superstar and has been successful in virtually every venture he’s pursued.

It’s unclear if Johnson will be in attendance at UFC 270 this weekend, but he’ll more than likely be featured in a number of promotional content in days to come. The terms of the deal are unknown at this time.

