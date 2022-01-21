UFC president Dana White is looking to take things virtually with his promotion, and he’s interested in doing it in just a matter of time.

White and the UFC are set to host their first pay-per-view of 2022 when heavyweights Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane square off for the unified heavyweight title. The promotion is looking forward to a successful calendar year after arguably their most promising year in 2021.

White has come up with unique ways of continuing to build the UFC’s brand, but he’s looking to up the ante. During a recent segment on the Full Send Podcast, White announced that the UFC is looking at holding an event virtually in the near future.

Dana White Teases Metaverse Plans

“We are looking to do a fight in the metaverse,” White said. “We have been working on it for a while. It will be a live fight, an actual fight that takes place inside the metaverse… Kids at home you could put on your fking goggles and you could fking get up and go walk around. You know we are still working it out but it will be soon. We will be doing a fight in the middle of the metaverse.”

White’s comments come just days after the UFC announced its partnership with Dapper Labs, an NFT company which will be available on the digital market soon. It is a massive statement to the rest of the combat sports world that the UFC is looking to move things forward and into the future.

Another angle of this story’s timing is Ngannou’s partnership with CashApp, and he’ll receive a portion of his UFC 270 in Bitcoin.

White and the UFC will more than likely announce a virtual event soon, and we’ll bring you the latest here at LowKickMMA.

Will you be willing to attend a UFC fight in the metaverse?

