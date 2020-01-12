Dustin Poirier Wants Nate Diaz On Same Card As Jorge Masvidal vs. Nick Diaz

Spread the word!













Dustin Poirier wants Nate Diaz next.

The two were scheduled to face each other at UFC 230 in November 2018. However, Poirier had to pull out due to injury. That didn’t go down well with Diaz as the two have been trash talking each other ever since on social media.

Poirier — now healthy and ready to fight — would love to settle that unfinished business with Diaz:

“Of course I would love that fight,” Poirier told MMA Fighting. “Not just because of the stuff between me and him leading up to that last fight, but he’s a guy coming up I always wanted to fight. I want to fight guys I’m excited to watch fight. Any time Nate Diaz fights, I’m tuning in, I promise you.

“… Whether I like the guy or not, I’m a fan. I think it would be an incredible fight. That’s why I want to fight him, because I grew up watching the guy fight.”

Diaz last fought in a losing effort against Poirier’s teammate and friend Jorge Masvidal. It later appeared that Diaz’s elder brother Nick wanted to settle a score with Masvidal for comments that he made about Nate.

Although there hasn’t been any concrete updates regarding that potential fight, Poirier wants a card featuring him and Masvidal against the Diaz brothers. In fact, he went one step further:

“Let’s do it,” Poirier said. “I train with Jorge, so it makes sense. American Top Team versus the Nick Diaz Academy. They can bring Kron Gracie, we have some 145-pounders who can run it with him. We’ve got Charles Rosa, we’ve got Renato Moicano, we got a squad. I think that would be great.”

Regardless, Poirier’s main goal is fighting Diaz and the weight class does not matter:

“I’d fight Nate at 170 (pounds), or 155, or we can make it at 165 and go there,” Poirier added. “I would definitely do it. Not have to cut a little bit of weight to make it. I’m not a small guy.

“I’m all for it. Let’s call (UFC matchmaker) Sean Shelby and the UFC right now.”

