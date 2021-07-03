Dustin Poirier has revealed he wanted his third fight with Conor McGregor to take place at welterweight.

The request was rejected by his rival and the UFC who have pressed ahead with a lightweight main event on July 10.

“I’m trying to show that January wasn’t a fluke,” Poirier told ESPN. “He’s trying to show that he’s still relevant and still wants to be the world champion at 155lbs.

“I was pushing to fight at a heavier weight, I wanted to fight at 170 I didn’t want to cut down to 155 again, but he wanted to do it at 155.

“The UFC wanted it at 155, so I know what that means, it means that the winner of this fight is going to fight for the belt.”

McGregor was recently revealed to be the highest-paid athlete in sport. Many fans are questioning if the Irishman remains motivated to fight after acquiring such vast wealth. Poirier thinks the fact McGregor continues to fight despite his riches is why he is such a dangerous proposition.

“The thing with Conor. Is that when I think about his approach to this fight or fighting in general is that the man doesn’t have to fight, you know he’s got money, he doesn’t have to work a day in his life,” Poirier said.

“He’s doing this not because he has to but because he wants to, and that shows me that he’s motivated and he’s not going out there to collect a cheque or lose.

“He’s not just showing up for work, he wants to show the world that he’s the best and that motivates me to show up at my best because that’s a dangerous man right there.” (Transcribed by Mirror Fighting)

Do you think this third fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor would play out any differently at welterweight?