Dustin Poirier vs. Nate Diaz Early Betting Odds Released

The opening odds for the big return fight for Nate Diaz have been released leading into a lightweight showdown against Dustin Poirier at the upcoming UFC 230 pay-per-view event.

Diaz has not been seen in the Octagon since his rematch with Conor McGregor back at UFC 202 when he suffered a majority decision loss which came five months after Diaz submitted McGregor in their first bout at UFC 196.

Since then, Diaz has been biding his time since a third bout has been off the table with McGregor, but now, he’s ready to fight once again, and it appears that Diaz’s stock clearly remains strong as he will be in a big fight in a return to the lightweight division, which is where he competed for the mass majority of his career where he has picked up wins over the likes of Michael Johnson, Gray Maynard and Donald Cerrone.

On the flip side, Poirier has picked up some big wins over top names in the past nine months including ex-champ Anthony Pettis, ex-WSOF champ Justin Gaethje, and most recently ex-UFC champ Eddie Alvarez in the main event of UFC on FOX 30 event (July 28, 2018) at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada that aired on big FOX.



Switching gears to the betting odds, the opening line features Poirier as a -175 favorite against the +150 Diaz, which in the event that you plan on betting on this fight then those lines mean that a $100 bet would result in a net profit of $57.14 while a $100 bet on Diaz would earn $150.

The UFC 230 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York City with the main card airing on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. The promotion will be announcing more bouts in the coming weeks