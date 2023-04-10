Former interim UFC lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier has claimed that a summer re-run with fellow former division interim gold holder, Justin Gaethje is likely next on the cards for him, denying suggestions to boot that he was uninterested in the showdown.

Poirier, the current #2 ranked lightweight contender under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined since November of last year, featuring on the main card of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden.

Returning to the winner’s enclosure against common-foe, Michael Chandler, Lafayette fan-favorite, Poirier submitted the former with an impressive third round rear-naked choke win.

As for Gaethje, the Arizona native retained his spot in the division top-3 with a blood-and-guts victory over Rafael Fiziev last month in the co-main event of UFC 286 – securing a close, majority decision victory.

Dustin Poirier talks up summer rematch with Justin Gaethje

And in the immediate aftermath of the fight, Gaethje suggested a potential title-eliminator rematch against Louisana puncher, Poirier – with the latter welcoming a second clash with his fellow former interim champion to boot.

“It seems like the (Justin) Gaethje fight makes the most sense,” Dustin Poirier said during his appearance on the ESPN’ Post Show following UFC 287. “But, we’ll see. I think it could happen this summer. But, I don’t have an answer for you. I don’t know what’s next. But, it’s looking like the Gaethje fight [is next.”

“He’s calling for it,” Dustin Poirier explained. “I saw people around him say that they don’t think I’m gonna take it [the rematch], but they’re some silly gooses, man.” (Transcribed by MMA News)

Sharing the Octagon in the main event of UFC Fight Night Glendale back in April 2018, Poirier managed to turn in a fourth round TKO victory over Gaethje as the duo earned Fight of the Night honors.