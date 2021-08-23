Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier exchanged words on social media last night.

The Irishman made Jolie Poirier part of the UFC 264 pre-fight narrative. First, he accused her of running a dodgy charity before he claimed Mrs. Poirier was trying to slide into his DM’s.

Once the trilogy bout reached its unfortunate conclusion, McGregor continued to talk trash Poirier’s wife as he lay on the floor with a broken leg.

A Twitter user uploaded a clip taken from Poirier’s 2018 appearance on comedian Theo Von’s podcast on Sunday. In the clip ‘The Diamond’ tells a story about the time a wild brawl broke out when someone inappropriately touched his wife.

“I was at my brother’s house, and it was like a street party. You know, everybody is out on the street,” Poirier said. “And my wife was leaning over a fence talking to somebody. Guys from next door came over and like, bent over her back – while she was bending over – and put his hand on her stomach, started talking in her ear.

“I ripped him off. I had a buddy of mine who fights. He started dropping this other guy’s people left and right,” Poirier continued. “Every shot that landed, everybody fell. He shot a hundred percent from the field that night. Then I started punching this guy. And then he had a lot more friends than we did. People were fighting everywhere. I ended up getting my back up against a car ‘cause they were jumping. And I got hit with a bunch of uppercuts. It was crazy, man.” (Transcribed by Sportskeeda)

“Ye sounds about right,” McGregor posted in response to the video, beginning a social media exchange with his lightweight rival – check it out below.

