Dustin Poirier has revealed the moment he realized Conor McGregor broke his leg.

Poirier and McGregor shared the Octagon in the main event of UFC 264. This was a trilogy bout that was supposed to settle the score between the two as they were 1-1 against each other going into the third bout. Poirier ended up scoring the first-round TKO finish when McGregor suffered a broken tibia.

After the fight, McGregor hurled some personal digs towards Poirier and his wife, Jolie. After the bout, UFC President Dana White says a fourth bout between “The Diamond” and the “Notorious” one makes sense once McGregor fully heals.

During an appearance on THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas, Poirier discussed when he knew that McGregor had suffered a broken leg.

“When you’re in the moment in the eye of the storm it’s kind of crazy, so I didn’t know his leg broke cause we both were punching at the same time. He went down then I started punching him. I didn’t know his leg was broke until the bell rang and I started walking away. He was sitting on his butt kind of holding his leg and I saw that his ankle and the leg was kind of hanging.

“There was no resistance, there was no bone there. It was just like a flap of skin there. That’s when I realized, ‘oh he broke his leg.’ As I’m walking to my corner, my cornerman runs in and we make eye contact and I say, ‘he broke his leg, this is over.’ But I didn’t know in the moment that it was broken.”

Poirier is expected to get a crack at the UFC Lightweight Championship next. The current 155-pound titleholder is Charles Oliveira. While that bout isn’t official, Dana White has said it’s the fight to make.

Do you want to see Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 4?