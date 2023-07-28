A common-foe of both former interim lightweight champions, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje – Michael Chandler has claimed the former is the harder hitter between the duo, describing every shot he landed against him during their clash in November of last year hit with a “thud”.

Headlining UFC 291 this weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah, Poirier and Gaethje lock horns for the second time in their Octagon tenure, following an initial headliner atop a UFC Fight Night Pheonix card back in 2018.

Taking bragging rights into their UFC 291 rematch in ‘The Beehive State’, Poirier turned in a fourth round win over Gaethje, stopping the Arizona veteran with a series of strikes early in the frame en route to a standing TKO victory.

Dustin Poirier power touted as more severe than Justin Gaethje’s

And according to Chandler, who has suffered losses to both Poirier and Gaethje, the Lafayette striker is most definitely the more formidable puncher.

“As far as power, people ask me, ‘Who’s the hardest puncher that you’ve ever been hit by?’” Michael Chandler said on his YouTube channel. “Dustin Poirier – Dustin Poirier broke my nose in the fight. Every single shot was a thud. His ability – if you guys watch his training… go watch his training on Instagram. His bag work, when you watch they way his hips, his feet, his shoulders, his core, everything turns on every single punch when he’s doing that bag work. That’s where he generates all of this power.”

“Justin Gaethje has the speed advantage, but he kind of just throws those things as fast as he can, hopes they land, and when they do land, they hurt,” Chandler explained. “But, they’re less of a thud then Dustin Poirier’s. So the power lends itself toward Poirier, but the speed lends itself toward Justin Gaethje.” (Transcribed by MMA News)

