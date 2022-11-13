Dustin Poirier blasts ‘dirty motherf*cker’ Michael Chandler, alleges he fishhooked him in UFC 281 slugfest

Once again Dustin Poirier delivered a truly phenomenal fight at UFC 281 where he was able to submit Michael Chandler via a rear-naked choke in the third round.

Tensions were high heading into the bout with the former interim lightweight champion displaying a real disdain for his adversary. Despite those tensions seeming to be somewhat diffused after the matchup, Poirier still was angered by the actions of Chandler during the fight.

Chandler illegally fish-hooked Poirier during their matchup in an attempt to help him better his position. The Louisiana native also claimed that this was not the only dirty tactic he employed against him as he says Chandler also blew snot out of his nose towards his during one of the sequences.

This is not the first time that Poirier has been faced with adversity and unfortunately for Michael Chandler, even these moves would not be enough to prevent ‘The Diamond’ from sinking in his fight-ending rear-naked choke.

Speaking to the media in his post-fight press conference, Dustin Poirier revealed exactly what he said to his opponent for using an illegal tactic such as this.

‘I told him this is my house, that’s what I told him. I told him this is my house and I told him he is a dirty motherf****r too for putting his fingers in my mouth and blowing his nose, but it’s all good.’

Michael Chandler in his own press conference would go on to state how none of these attempts were intentional, however, when questioned about this the American Top Team fighter simply did not buy it.

‘It was definitely intentional.’

Dustin Poirier Sees Sense in Beneil Dariush Matchup

Having defeated a vast majority of the top contenders in the lightweight division, speculation was always going to surround what exactly the future holds for Dustin Poirier.

Later during his press conference, Poirier would be asked that exact questions and when thrown the idea of a matchup with Beneil Dariush, ‘The Diamond’ was full of praise for the 4th-ranked lightweight contender but also saw sense in a matchup between the two.

“That’s one that makes a lot of sense you know, Beneil (Dariush) has earned his stripes and has put away some tough guys. He’s been looking great doing it you know so we’ll see, I’m not against it but it’s ultimately up to the UFC and my time frame of when I want to return. That’s what it comes down to. I think it’s a great matchup, I think he deserves a top matchup.”

Would you be interested in seeing Dustin Poirier face Beneil Dariush?