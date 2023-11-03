Dustin Poirier rules out rumored welterweight move in UFC return, currently walking around at 172 pounds

Amid his continued absence from the Octagon following a July knockout loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 291 in Salt Lake City, former interim lightweight champion and division staple, Dustin Poirier has ruled out a rumored return at a new welterweight home, revealing he is only currently walking around at the weight of 172 pounds.

Poirier, the current number three ranked lightweight contender, most recently headlined UFC 291 in Utah in a symbolic BMF championship rematch with fellow former interim lightweight champion, Gaethje, dropping a spectacular second round high-kick knockout loss to the Arizona native.

The defeat came as Dustin Poirier’s second in his three most recent fights, with his sole win in that timeframe coming in the form of a third round submission win over former lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler in November of last year in Madison Square Garden, rallying to turn in a rear-naked choke stoppage win.

In the time since his loss to Gaethje, however, Poirier has been vocal regarding a potential welterweight division move – amid links to fights with Nate Diaz, former title challenger, Gilbert Burns, and the undefeated Uzbekistan finisher, Shavkat Rakhmonov in his return to the Octagon.

Dustin Poirier rules out welterweight division move

However, speaking with MMA Mania this week, Lafayette puncher, Poirier revealed a potential welterweight debut would be ruled out, for the time being at least, as he currently walks around in the region of 172 pounds.

A former featherweight contender, Poirier has enjoyed an impressive lightweight run since moving to 155 pounds back in 2015, landing 13 victories in the eight years since at that weight class.

Amongst his victories, Poirier, 34, would land an interim lightweight crown with a unanimous decision win over two-time foe and former featherweight champion, Max Holloway back in 2019, as well as wrapping up notable rematch and subsequent rubber-match wins over former two-weight titleholder, Conor McGregor in high-profile stoppage triumphs.

