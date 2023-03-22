Dustin Poirier admits he feels ‘Nervous’ about potential UFC rematch with Justin Gaethje next

Former interim UFC lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier hs admitted he is both “motivated” and “nervous” about the possibility of fighting fellow former interim gold holder, Justin Gaehtje for the second time in their respective careers – after the Arizona native’s decision win at UFC 286 last weekend.

Poirier, the current #2 ranked lightweight contender, most recently returned to the winner’s enclosure himself back in November of last year on the main card of UFC 281 in Madison Square Garden, stopping common-foe, Michael Chandler with a third round rear-naked choke submission win.

As for Gaethje, the #3 rated division challenger co-headlined UFC 286 last weekend in London, England against the streaking, Rafael Fiziev, securing a close, competitive majority decision victory over the course of three rounds.

Initially meeting Gaethje back in April 2018 at UFC Fight Night Glendale, Poirier managed to take home an eventual fourth round TKO victory over hometown favorite, Gaethje in the pair’s headlining fight.

The victory propelled Poirier to a stoppage win over Eddie Alvarez, and a decision rematch win over Max Holloway – the second of which earned the Lafayette native an interim lightweight crown.

Dustin Poirier open to rematch with Justin Gaethje next

And with a potential summer Octagon return looming, Poirier has weighed up a possible re-run with Gaethje in a division title-eliminator – admitting he is both “motivated” and “nervous” about the potential rematch in the future.

“It’s a fight that makes me nervous,” Dustin Poirier told Fansided MMA reporter, Amy Kaplan. “When I hear a mame and I get nervous, it’s motivation – same thing with (Michael) Chandler. When I heard Chandler’s name when they called me with Michael Chandler, I was nervous because I knew the dangers of those kinds of fights and that’s what motivates me.”

“Same thing with Justin (Gaethje),” Dustin Poirier explained. “If they [the UFC] do call me and he’s the name that they say, maybe it happens. We’ll see.”

Noting his willingness to score rematches with both Poirier, and former undisputed lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira off the back of his win over Fiziev last weekend – Gaethje appeared to be piqued by a re-run against the Brazilian mostly, claiming he fought like a “complete idiot” during their championship clash last April.