Dustin Poirier believes that former dual-weight champion, Daniel Cormier, is the man who could eventually succeed Dana White as UFC president.

Under the guidance of White MMA’s premier promotion has gone from a failing business to the fastest growing sports franchise of all time. The 52-year-old began working for the UFC in 2001 when his friends the Fertitta brothers, Frank and Lorenzo, purchased the company for $2 million. After 15 years of growth, the Fertitta brothers cashed out, selling the promotion to Endeavour for just over $4 billion. White also made a lot of money from the sale but remained in his role of president. Ever since questions about how long White will choose to remain with the company have been asked.

Dustin Poirier Talks About ‘Honest’ Dana White & Who Might Succeed Him

‘The Diamond’ gives credit to White but insists the popularisation of MMA is largely due to the fighters and the exciting bout they so frequently put on.

“I think a little bit of it for sure is Dana, his marketing ability, his thoughts, he made that for what it is,” Poirier told Patrick Bet-David. “But the fight sells itself because it’s so exciting. Like I was talking about variables, there’s so many ways to win and lose in mixed martial arts that it’s hard to get a boring fight.”

Poirier spoke about his limited experiences of dealing with White.

“He’s honest like that,” Poirier said. “If you go out there, leave it all out there, don’t play it safe, he’ll bring you back. He’s a pretty cut-dry, honest guy when it comes to that type of stuff. I haven’t (spent) a whole lot of time with him. I’ve gone to Vegas a few time and cut some deals where we had to sit down with the lawyers and stuff like that. Other times, it’s just been at events, behind the scenes, quick chats. But he’s honest in person.”

White’s current contract is due to expire in 2026. So, it’s not out of the realms of possibility that the MMA legend leaves the company he helped build in the next few years. If he does, Poirier thinks that Daniel Cormier might be the guy to replace him.

“That’s a tough spot to fill,” Poirier said. “I’m not sure. I think Daniel Cormier maybe? Maybe somebody who’s been in combat sports. I don’t know if he knows a whole lot about the business side, but I think he would be a great face of a company.” (Transcribed by MMA News)

Do you agree with Dustin Poirier? Could Daniel Cormier be the man to eventually replace Dana White as UFC president?