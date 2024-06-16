Dustin Poirier bids Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler a sarcastic Happy Father’s Day

Dustin Poirier seems to be recovering well from the brutal beatdown he received from Islam Makhachev in front of his wife and child at UFC 302.

Despite a valiant effort, Poirier would be submitted by Makhachev in the fifth round and left the cage to console his obviously traumatized daughter. So, it seems fitting that such a father would wish some of his other “children” a sarcastic, happy Father’s Day.

On the social media platform Instagram, Poirier would release a photoshopped image of Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler sitting on his knees, with a caption that read: “Happy Father’s Day!”

The Instagram story hasn’t seemed to garner any snapbacks from McGregor or Chandler, but the picture is indeed funny.

Conor McGregor and Poirier go way back, all the way back to 2014, actually. Back then, McGregor was on his way up to superstardom, and he starched Poirier in the first round. Flash forward almost a decade later, and the two men would be solidified rivals.

Dustin Poirier has since made the score 2-1 over McGregor and also picked up a victory over Chandler soon after at UFC 281. This is likely the root of why he is implying the men are his children, and in classic fashion, he has likely traumatized them as he did to his daughter at UFC 302.

All jokes aside, though, many fans did feel that Dustin Poirier’s daughter got traumatized for life that night at UFC 302. The look on her face was petrified as the camera panned to Poirier’s family, and what made it worse was that his wife had seemingly no concern for her child. The child obviously wanted to be picked up and held by her mother, but her mother practically pushed her away before her daughter forcibly buried her face into her belly, sobbing.

One can understand the mindset behind wanting your child to possibly see you attain a world championship, but on the other side of things, one must put the well-being of their child over any selfish needs or desires. Many fans also claimed that they had lost respect for the man for what he said during his post-fight interview.

In the post-fight interview, Poirier claimed that he didn’t know what he was fighting for anymore, despite failing to see that he was fighting on behalf of America that night against Russia and failed.

