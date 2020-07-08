Dustin Poirier: Jorge Masvidal Never Stopped Training For Kamaru Usman

Spread the word!













Lightweight contender and Alpha Top Team fighter Dustin Poirier claims Jorge Masvidal has been in camp preparing to fight welterweight champion Kamaru Usman despite the fact negotiations for the bout went south some time ago.

Masvidal is the number one contender in the welterweight division after picking up three consecutive wins over Darren Till, Ben Askren, and Nate Diaz. However, he looked set to miss out on a title shot due to a disagreement with the UFC about the financial aspects of his fight against Usman.

Gilbert Burns instead got the title shot but was forced out of the bout due to testing positive for COVID-19. In steps ‘Gamebred’ on six days’ notice to save the day and earn himself the deal he had been hoping for.

Poirier told Teddy Atlas to expect the best version of Masvidal who has been in camp preparing for Usman despite the fact the fight appeared to be off, he said.

“It’s a short-notice (fight) because he didn’t have the contract signed, but let me tell you what, this guy was there my whole training camp, he was my main sparring partner. We probably put in five weeks of sparring together. He flew in wrestlers, the best wrestlers in the world. I think he put them up and the guys were there just for Jorge, just for Masvidal to use. The guy never stopped training. Even when the fight fell through and they gave it to Burns, I think it was at the end of my training camp, Jorge was still in the gym every day like he had a fight.”

“I don’t know if he knew something that we didn’t, but the guy was in training camp the whole time and never stopped,” Poirier said. “I think he’s going to surprise a lot of people with the kind of shape he’s in. His timing is gonna be good (because) he was in my camp the whole time, helping a few guys, not just me. He’s in fight shape, I know that much. This isn’t a guy coming off the couch. This is a guy who was preparing to fight Usman and the fight fell through and he kept training.

“Like I said, I don’t know if he just had a premonition, had a feeling, but he was in the gym nonstop, so I’m excited for him. He’s a good guy and a pioneer of mixed martial arts so it’s great to see him get these opportunities.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

Do these comments from Dustin Poirier change your thinking about the UFC 251 main event?