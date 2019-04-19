Dustin Poirier: I Have The Power To Hand Khabib First Loss

According to new UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier, his life is a ‘Rocky’ movie.

But he wouldn’t want it any other way.

Poirier, 30, has been making the walk to the Octagon since 2011. His resume reads like the who’s who of the 145 & 155-pound divisions. He has had his ebbs and flows, but as of late, “The Diamond” has only been shining.

Prior to his interim title-winning performance at UFC 236 last weekend against Max Holloway, Poirier had finished three former world champions in succession. Anthony Pettis, Justin Gaethje, and Eddie Alvarez all fell victim to Poirier in that stretch.

Despite that, Poirier was an underdog heading into his bout with Holloway. It looks like the disrespect is continuing as many people are counting him out against Khabib Nurmagomedov in their unification bout later this year.

“My life is a ‘Rocky’ movie. Just this last Saturday, people were looking past me,” Poirier told the UFC Unfiltered podcast (h/t MMA Weekly). “It’s nothing new to me. It’s exciting.”

“I’ve said it before, I honor these challenges, that’s what wakes me up in the morning.”

Nurmagomedov, 30, has compiled a professional record of 27-0. He is widely considered one of the best lightweight fighters of all-time. Although “The Eagle” has been perfect in his MMA career thus far, that doesn’t mean he is invincible.

Perhaps that’s why Poirier is so confident.

“I’m only going to build on this and get better. I know for sure I have the skills and the power and the determination and focus to put a loss on his record,” Poirier said.

As for when the lightweight championship will finally be unified, well the rumor is September in Abu Dhabi. But “The Diamond” sounds like he’s ready to go now.

“I’m ready to get this thing figured out with a date and a location,” Poirier stated.