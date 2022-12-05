Ex-interim UFC titleholder Dustin Poirier hospitalized amid staph infection: ‘Sh*t is getting serious’

Former interim UFC lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier has required hospitalization, confirming how he is currently dealing with a “serious” staph (staphylococcus) infection in his left foot – spending two days in a medical facility.

Poirier, a former interim lightweight champion under the banner of the UFC, currently occupies the #2 rank in the official 155-pound rankings.

Featuring on the main card of UFC 281 last month at Madison Square Garden, submitting one-time vacant lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler with a third round rear-naked choke. The victory returned Poirier to the winner’s enclosure, as well as earned himself and Chandler honors at the Fight of the Night.

Yet to book his next Octagon outing as he plans to spend time with his family ahead of what could likely come as a gold-filled period in 2023, Dustin Poirier recently posted on his Instagram story how he was confined to his bed, and was unable to put weight or walk on his left foot as he dealt with a staph infection.

On his official Twitter account this Monday afternoon, Poirier has since confirmed he has required hospitalization in order to deal with the bacterial infection – labelling his ailment as “serious” to boot.

“Going on day 2 in the hospital,” Dustin Poirier tweeted. “Sh*ts getting serious.”

Recognised as one of the best lightweights to ply their trade in the UFC, Poirier holds an array of standout victories at the weight class, including triumphs over Anthony Pettis, Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, and Max Holloway.

Dustin Poirier twice defeated arch-rival Conor McGregor last year

Last year to boot, despite a December submission loss to then-undisputed champion, Charles Oliviera, Poirier became the first to stop former duel-weight champion, Conor McGregor with strikes in professional mixed martial arts – landing a second round KO win on ‘Fight Island’.

In July of last year, the Lafayette native won the pair’s trilogy rubber match, after McGregor suffered a fractured left tibia and fibula in the first round, dropping a doctor’s stoppage TKO defeat.