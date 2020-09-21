Former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier is confident his fight against fan favourite Tony ‘El Cucuy’ Ferguson will go ahead in 2020 despite that fact he has been unable to agree to financial terms with the UFC for the bout.

Poirier was supposed to face Ferguson in the UFC 254 co-main event on October 24. The winner would almost be guaranteed a shot at whoever emerges victorious from the nights main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje who are set to unify the lightweight division for a second time in as many fights.

‘The Diamond’ was unable to come to financial terms with the UFC for the fight. Dana White claimed Ferguson would remain on UFC 254 against an alternative opponent but that idea quickly fell apart and ‘El Cucuy’ was also pulled from the event.

Former three-time Bellator lightweight champion and the newest addition to the UFC 155lb division, Michael Chandler was announced as the back-up fighter for Nurmagomedov-Gaethje.

Poirier was offered the chance to square off against Chandler at UFC 254 according to Ariel Helwani but turned down the fight for a multitude of reasons most notable, the fact he is determined to face off against Ferguson next.

‘The Diamond’ took to social media yesterday to let fans know he is hopeful a fight with Ferguson will go ahead this year, he wrote.

“Hopefully me and Tony fight this year. 2021 I will be the undisputed lightweight champion of the world.”

Poirier is coming off an impressive win against Dan Hooker earlier this year. The two men traded leather for five rounds but ‘The Diamond’ was the clear winner down the stretch and got a unanimous decision victory. Prior to that, he failed in his bid to unify the lightweight division, suffering a third-round submission loss at the hands of Nurmagomedov at UFC 242.

Ferguson is looking to fight for the first time since snapping his 12-fight winning run. ‘El Cucuy’ was battered by Justin Gaethje on route to a fifth-round stoppage loss at UFC 249.

